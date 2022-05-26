Learn about nature on guided tours in Charlotte

Checking out nature walks in the area Bird and frog walks are a great way to enjoy nature and the outdoors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer is almost here, and that means outdoor activities are ramping up.

One summer activity that many people enjoy are nature walks.

Bird House on the Greenway is a great place to go to walk through nature, while also learning about the creatures you encounter.

Carol Buie-Jackson, the owner of the nature center, joined QC@3 to tell us a little more about it.

Bird House on the Greenway has its own master naturalist who gives guided tours through the center’s bird and frog trails.

The nature center also has habitat stewards that can help you transform your property into an at-home wildlife area.

Related: How to pick the right summer camp for your kids

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.