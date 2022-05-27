Feel Good Fest to be held this weekend in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, then look no further than the Feel Good Fest in Concord.
The festival will be held on Saturday from 2-10 p.m. at GreenLife Family Farms.
Activities will include funky music, impressive art, brilliant fire performances, acrobatic aerial performances, yoga, a drum circle, food trucks, local vendors, planting seeds activation for all ages, games and more.
Kids under the age of 12 get in free. Adult tickets are $22 and can be purchased here.
