Feel Good Fest to be held this weekend in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, then look no further than the Feel Good Fest in Concord.

The festival will be held on Saturday from 2-10 p.m. at GreenLife Family Farms.

Activities will include funky music, impressive art, brilliant fire performances, acrobatic aerial performances, yoga, a drum circle, food trucks, local vendors, planting seeds activation for all ages, games and more.

Kids under the age of 12 get in free. Adult tickets are $22 and can be purchased here.

