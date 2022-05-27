Getting the track dry at Charlotte Motor Speedway There are races Friday, Speed Street there for the first time ever, and Sunday is the Coca-Cola 600.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After some strong storms Thursday and overnight, the rain is moving out just in time for a busy weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the speedway Friday. She talked with track officials about how they get the track dry after the rain, as well as looking ahead to Speed Street.

We are live this morning from @CLTMotorSpdwy ahead of the #CocaCola600! Check out these beautiful skies opening up over the track! Check us out on QC Morning for details! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV #Racing #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HYJMW3tEPq — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 27, 2022

Interactive experience at Speed Street For the first time, Circle K Speed Street has moved from uptown Charlotte to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Reservations are still open at the Speedway Club ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 Dining reservations are still available at the Speedway Club for Sunday's race in Concord.

