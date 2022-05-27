Getting the track dry at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - After some strong storms Thursday and overnight, the rain is moving out just in time for a busy weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
There are races Friday, Speed Street there for the first time ever, and Sunday is the Coca-Cola 600.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the speedway Friday. She talked with track officials about how they get the track dry after the rain, as well as looking ahead to Speed Street.
We are live this morning from @CLTMotorSpdwy ahead of the #CocaCola600! Check out these beautiful skies opening up over the track! Check us out on QC Morning for details! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM @JohnCarterWBTV #Racing #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/HYJMW3tEPq— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 27, 2022
