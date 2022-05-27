Making our own Oreo/Ritz cookie crackers

They only made a thousand boxes and they sold out in four minutes.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Earlier this week we told you about these special Oreo/Ritz cookie cracker sandwich things.

It’s an Oreo cookie, the Oreo cream, peanut butter cream, and a Ritz cracker.

So today, we made our own.

