The Salvation Army is hosting a ‘resale extravaganza’ to raise scholarship money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte is hosting its ‘ReSale Extravaganza’ next weekend.

The event will take place at the Salvation Army Community Center in Charlotte on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a preview of items for sale on Friday night. The entrance fee to the preview is $20.

The event is hosted by the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, a dedicated group of passionate volunteers who support many of the Salvation Army’s programs.

Proceeds from the extravaganza will go toward college scholarships for students from local Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs, as well as to the Salvation Army’s homeless service programs.

At the event shoppers can purchase designer clothing, accessories, toys, kitchen ware, household items and more.

