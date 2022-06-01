Cooking Pork Gyro with Morehead Street’s new Legion Brewing chef

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You’ve been hearing QC Life rave about our new neighbor, Legion Brewing located off West Morehead Street, and now we are joined by its new chef, Greg York.

York is Legion’s Sous Chef and he showed us on QC@3 how to make Pork Gyro and Shawarma.

Legion’s West Morehead location opened on May 9 and it’s the third taproom location for Legion with the others in Plaza Midwood and South Park.

The menus at each Legion location are different. Legion West Morehead features international street food, rotisserie-style meats and Neapolitan-style pizzas.

Legion West Morehead has a 4,000-sq-ft courtyard beer garden.

Here are the ingredients for Pork Gyro: rotisserie-cooked marinated pork with diced tomatoes, lettuce, pickled red onion, topped with tzatziki; Shawarma: herbs, garlic, and olive oil marinated chicken, hummus, pickle, and tomato.

Legion Pork Gyro 2 (WBTV)

Legion's Sous Chef Greg York (WBTV)

