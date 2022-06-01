QC Morning Spelling Bee returns for round two All of the words are from the 2022 Scripps Spelling Bee word list.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Welcome to the second annual QC Morning Spelling Bee!

In honor of the quarter and semi-final rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee happening Wednesday, Kristen Miranda and John Carter will spell their way through three rounds.

All of the words are from the 2022 Scripps Spelling Bee word list.

We’ll start with level one bee - the easiest - and end with the three bee words.

Whoever gets the most out of three correct wins, and this year there’s a little prize!

Watch the video above to see who is the top speller!

You may also like: Exploring Discovery Place Science’s new deep sea exhibit

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.