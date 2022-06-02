‘Block Party 2.0’ coming to The Schiele Museum Kids get to enjoy more than 1,000 soft and safe building blocks and connectors of all shapes and sizes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Who didn’t like playing with blocks at some point growing up?

Well, we’re taking that up a notch with these blocks!

The Block Party 2.0 exhibit is opening June 4 at The Schiele Museum. Kids get to enjoy more than 1,000 soft and safe building blocks and connectors of all shapes and sizes.

The exhibit is designed to inspire creativity and hands-on STEAM learning.

Candice Jordan, planetarium administrator at The Schiele Museum, stopped by to tell us more about this exhibit.

You may also like: Taking in the Flowering Bridge in Lake Lure

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.