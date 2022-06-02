Choosing the best wine/beer and food pairings for great flavors

Choosing the best wine and beer pairings for great flavors A great wine can take a good meal to the next leveL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are sweet, bubbly, full-bodied wines and those are just a few adjectives used in the world of wines.

A great wine can take a good meal to the next level but do we really understand how to put the two together?

To help us, QC@3 was joined by Danielle Waldron, the key account manager of Skyland Distribution.

In preparation for the Charlotte Wine and Hops Festival, Waldron says that you should have three wines: a bubbly, a rose and a red, in addition to something sweet, spicy or fatty. Cheese, meat and chocolate all work.

