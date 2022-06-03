Doughnut or Donut? Friday is a national day to celebrate the tasty treat! This day specifically honors the Salvation Army women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday is the first of two national doughnut days!

The second one is in November. This one specifically honors the Salvation Army women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Americans eat 10 billion doughnuts a year, or about 31 per person!

To celebrate National Doughnut (or Donut) Day, we spent time with the folks behind the Donut I Love You food truck.

