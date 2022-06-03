South End Wine and Hops Festival back in the neighborhood this weekend

South End Wine and Hops Festival The event returns to South End on June 3 and June 4. (Source: WBTV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Craft beer, wine and food. What more could you ask for with such a nice weekend coming up?

The South End Wine and Hops Festival returns to the growing neighborhood. It kicks off Friday, June 3, while the main event is at 2 p.m. on June 4 at Lenny Boy Brewing, located at 3000 S. Tryon St.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Lenny Boy Brewing in South End to discuss the craft beers available this weekend.

Bayou Betty Food Truck also featured some of the food that will be on the menu.

Cajun cuisine at the South End Wine and Hops Festival Bayou Betty Food Truck will be featured at the festival.

