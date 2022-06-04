How to help new pets experience an easy adjustment to your home

Tips to ease welcoming a new pet to your home Experts offer advice on how to help a new pet adapt to your home.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a new pet, there are some important preparations you should take to ensure your home is a good fit for your animal pal.

Dr. Meagan Wentworth and Kay Leigh Price of Iredell County Animal Services (ICAS) joined the show to discuss some things to help your pet enjoy an easy transition into your home.

They explained what to expect when the pet arrives home, what kinds of food and toys it should have, and where to turn when you need help training your pet.

You can also adopt a pet through ICAS, and they ensure that all adoptable animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all age-appropriate vaccinations.

