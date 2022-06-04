Local artist creates mural at new Roof Above apartments Rosalia Torres-Weiner painted a mural at Roof Above's Rise apartment building, which provides permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With a new apartment complex set to open soon in Charlotte, artist Rosalia Torres-Weiner decided she wanted to brighten the place up.

Called ‘Rise,’ the apartments will provide permanent housing to people experiencing homelessness in the Charlotte area.

Roof Above purchased the former hotel building on Clanton Road and has since transformed it into an 88-unit apartment complex.

Torres-Weiner told Charlotte is Creative that she wanted to paint a mural to bring “beauty and vibrance” to the tenants who will move into the apartments.

