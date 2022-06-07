Gas prices nearing $5 per gallon The national average was $3.05 a year ago.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you dread pulling up to that gas station every time you need to fill up, you’re not alone.

The national average is inching closer to $5 dollars a gallon every day. According to AAA, that average for a gallon of regular gas is at $4.91 a gallon as of Tuesday.

In the Carolinas, we’re paying an average of $4.58 a gallon in North Carolina and $4.51 in South Carolina.

More than a dozen states are already above $5 a gallon and several others are really close to it.

California is the highest at $6.37!

We all want know; when is this going to end?

Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas joined us to talk about if there is relief in sight.

