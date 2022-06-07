How teens can increase their chances of finding summer work It’s expected that 32.8% of 16- to 19-year-olds will have a job this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some students are already out for summer. Many of them are wrapping up the school year over the next few days.

That means a lot of teens are looking for a summer job.

According to the annual summer job outlook report that’s published by the Drexel University Center for Labor Markets and Policy, it’s expected that 32.8% of 16- to 19-year-olds will have a job this summer.

That’s the highest since the summer of 2007.

Morgan Lovelace is the practice director at Robert Half, a human resources consulting firm. She talked about ways that students can increase their chances of finding work, such being flexible, proactive and creative.

