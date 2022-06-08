Four biggest money mistakes new graduates make Mark Henry with Alloy Wealth Management dropped by to talk about the four biggest money mistakes new grads make.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Millions of recent college graduates are going out in the world and getting their careers started.

A good chunk of that money they’re going to start making may be going to student loans.

He dives deeper into:

Defaulting on your loan

Not setting a budget

Neglecting your retirement savings

Not having money in the bank

