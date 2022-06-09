Learning about owls native to N.C. with the Carolina Raptor Center

Learning about owls native to North Carolina Kate Shaner from Carolina Raptor Center stopped by to talk about some native N.C. owls.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WHOOO do you hear at night? Carolina Raptor Center education manager Kate Shaner joined QC@3 to give us an introduction to Charlotte’s native owls.

We also had a visit from one of Carolina Raptor Center’s ambassador owls. Owls are nature’s sneaky, nighttime ninjas with lots of amazing adaptations for nocturnal living!

Native owls include the Barred Owl, Great Horned owl and Screech Owl.

