USAA’s ‘Fort Innovate’ rolling into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There’s a really cool interactive exhibit coming to Charlotte and it’s all in one big truck.

The USAA is celebrating 100 years with Fort Innovate. The STEM lab will stop in nine cities across the country, including Charlotte.

Actress Miranda Cosgrove, who you may know from shows like iCarly, has teamed up with USAA. She gave us a little sneak peek inside the lab.

Cosgrove told us she’s always loved science and that a lot of times people forget how fun science can be because it is so intimidating to a lot of kids and adults.

She’s hoping that some of the kids who visit Fort Innovate will remember their experiences and stick with STEM.

Fort Innovate will be outside Discovery Place Nature July 8t through July 10. That’s right beside Freedom Park.

The best part is it’s completely free!

