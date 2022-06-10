Avoid the ‘summer slide’: Registration underway for Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s ‘Summer Break’ program

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library is hosting a summer reading program The library combines reading with learning activities, and is challenging the community to read 10 million minutes this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s summer break, but that doesn’t mean you or your kids should completely take a break from reading.

“Summer Break” is the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s summer learning program that combines reading with learning activities.

This year, organizers are challenging the community to read 10 million minutes. So, if everyone who registers reads around 20 minutes a day over the summer, that goal can be achieved!

Whitney Lebron is a Summer Break team member and a children’s librarian. She talked about how you can get involved in the program to help prevent that “summer slide.”

