Metrolina Greenhouses is holding its trial gardens this weekend The event opens the gardens to members of the floriculture industry who come to observe how flowers perform under different conditions.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QC Life) - The official start to summer is almost here, and gardening is in full swing across the Carolinas.

Flower gardeners will have a special treat this weekend as Metrolina Greenhouses in Huntersville will begin holding its ‘trial gardens.’

At the trial gardens, which began Thursday, members of the floriculture industry, including flower breeders, brokers, and other allied trades, will get to observe how flower varieties perform in different garden conditions.

On Friday, the gardens will host tours and consumer research focus groups for gardening consumers.

Abe VanWingerden joined the show to discuss the event.

