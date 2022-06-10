Teams getting set for September’s President’s Cup

Local restaurants to be represented at President's Cup Quail Hollow will represent different area neighborhoods and their restaurants during September's tournament.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Construction is underway at Quail Hollow as they get ready for the big international President’s Cup tournament in September.

Some holes are being moved around and they’re building some new areas for fans to check out.

There’s a big effort to make sure the Queen City is represented throughout the course.

We’ve got a look at what they’re working on.

