Tips for managing tick season in the Carolinas

Managing tick season in the Carolinas Kristin Dodd from Carolina Pest Management offered some tips to remember if you have a tick problem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer officially begins June 21, but the weather has felt like it for weeks now.

With the warming temperatures comes animals, snakes and other creatures. Among them are ticks, which can carry and transmit serious diseases.

To help us prepare for tick season in the Carolinas, Kristin Dodd of Carolina Pest Management, joined the show to offer some tips on how to deal with the tiny bugs.

Dodd gave some insight into the types of ticks living in the Carolinas, as well as where you are most likely to find them, and how to keep them from living around your home.

She also offered some advice on what to do if you are bit by a tick, as well as how to safely remove one that may be on your body.

You can hear more of our conversation with Dodd in the interview above.

Related: Learning about owls native to N.C. with the Carolina Raptor Center

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.