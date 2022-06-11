Charlotte is Creative announces artist is moving to Denmark A local artist is moving to Denmark to become a LEGO designer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local artist is leaving the Charlotte area to fulfill a lifelong dream of his.

David Bulfin will soon be moving to Denmark, where he will become a LEGO designer.

Bulfin has dreamt of working for LEGO since he was 7 years old and has spent years working as a designer and creator in the Charlotte area.

LEGO has recruited Bulfin for several years, beginning after he was one of 25 finalists in a design competition.

Just this week he spoke at an elementary school graduation, where he encouraged children to follow their dreams.

Congratulations, David!

