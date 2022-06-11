Charlotte is Creative announces artist is moving to Denmark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local artist is leaving the Charlotte area to fulfill a lifelong dream of his.
David Bulfin will soon be moving to Denmark, where he will become a LEGO designer.
Bulfin has dreamt of working for LEGO since he was 7 years old and has spent years working as a designer and creator in the Charlotte area.
LEGO has recruited Bulfin for several years, beginning after he was one of 25 finalists in a design competition.
Just this week he spoke at an elementary school graduation, where he encouraged children to follow their dreams.
Congratulations, David!
