Beat the heat by making sponge water bombs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re staying home amidst this heat wave, you can make it a little more fun with water balloons, or better yet, sponge water bombs.

They’re reusable and easy to make. All you need is some regular sponges, rubber bands and a pair of scissors.

You take your sponges and cut them into four long pieces.

Once you have a pile, you’re going to want to stack up 12 pieces.

Now, just pinch the center and tie your rubber band around as tightly as possible.

Once you have several of these, you just take them outside with a bucket of water and they’re ready to go!

