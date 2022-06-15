Books and a cocktail just for Dad for Father’s Day

A cocktail for dad Amanda Britton with Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails showed us how to make the “breakfast for dinner” cocktail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Father’s Day is just a few days away and this year Americans are expected to spend $20 billion, about the same as last year.

It comes out to just under $172 per person.

Ahead of Father’s Day, we’re getting some gift ideas.

Halli Gomez with Park Road Books joined us with five books you may want to check out. They are:

Happy-Go-Lucky by David Sedaris

River of the Gods by Candice Millard

Muggsy by Muggsy Bogues

Tiger & Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry by Bob Harig

Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook

Five books to get dad for Father's Day Halli Gomez with Park Road Books joined us with five books you may want to check out.

Then, we had Amanda Britton with Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails showing us how to make the “breakfast for dinner” cocktail. To make one for dad, you’ll need:

2oz bourbon

½ oz maple syrup

4 dashes of coffee bitters

Cinnamon smoked

Pour all ingredients into a glass with ice. Stir for 20 to 25 rotations. Then, smoke the cocktail with a cinnamon stick, then pour over a large ice cube and garnish with a dehydrated orange wheel.

You may also like: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.