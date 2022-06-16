Jekyll and Hyde is hosting its annual car show this weekend

Jekyll and Hyde's is hosting its annual car show this weekend The restaurant is celebrating Father's Day with its fifth-annual Cruise for a Cause.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QC Life) - Jekyll and Hyde Taphouse and Grill will host its fifth-annual Father’s Day car show this weekend.

The Cruise for a Cause will begin at Jekyll and Hyde’s Matthews location, and will ‘cruise’ over to the brewery location in Belmont on Sunday.

Car registration fees are $15, and will include a goodie bag, t-shirt and more. Registration goes up to $20 the day of the event.

Once in Belmont, raffles and prizes will be awarded. All proceeds will go to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and donations will be matched.

All makes and models of cars are welcomed, as are motorcycles.

If you paid last year your entry fee is waived this year, although donations are still accepted.

For more information, listen to our interview with an operating partner!

