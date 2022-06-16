Viral hack helps you open popsicles without scissors One of our producers told us about it. She tried it and said it works.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s hot outside, the kids and the grandkids want a little snack while they’re playing outside, and you grab freeze pops.

The problem is if you don’t have a pair of scissors handy, they’re so hard to open!

Thankfully, there’s a hack going viral on TikTok. Check out what a woman named Shelby Brazzell discovered; they just pop open!

One of our producers told us about it. She tried it and said it works.

So now we’re going to try it!

Check out the videos to see if we were ultimately successful!

