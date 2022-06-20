Find your partner through the ‘Date My Friend, Please!’ PowerPoint dating event

Find your partner through the PowerPoint Method dating event Friends will share PowerPoints 'advertising' their single friend, before holding a brief Q&A session.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For some people, dating online can be awkward, uncomfortable and disingenuous. For others, dating in-person can be intimidating and once more, awkward and uncomfortable.

At the ‘Date My Friend, Please!’ event though, you can combine the two in a fun, light-hearted and informational way.

Date My Friend, Please! allows friends to ‘showcase’ their single friend in a PowerPoint presentation, and then hold a brief Q&A session.

Creator Destiny Holloway describes it as a modern concept, that lets a person’s career and education accomplishments, hobbies and interests, personality type and other fun facts, be known without the usual awkwardness.

A session will be held in Charlotte on Tuesday night at Lenny Boy Brewing in South End.

For more information on the event and how to participate, listen to our interview with Destiny!

