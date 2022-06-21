‘Grandfather By Night’ debuts this summer at Grandfather Mountain Grandfather Mountain will have plenty of happenings this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Grandfather Mountain will have plenty of happenings this summer.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday morning for the new Grandfather By Night, which is scheduled for July 22.

Guests get to experience the park after hours with education staff as their guides. They’ll start at the Mile High Swinging Bridge and take in the sunset before going down the mountain to encounter nocturnal creatures.

The Speaker Series and Synchronous Fireflies are also on tap for the summer.

John Cavent, director of education and natural resources, stopped by to talk more about everything happening at Grandfather Mountain.

You may also like: ‘Welcome to Mitford’ is taking center stage in Hudson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.