‘Welcome to Mitford’ is taking center stage in Hudson

HUDSON, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for ways to avoid the heat this week, then a play in Hudson could be just the activity for you.

‘Welcome to Mitford’ will be performing from June 23-25 at 7 p.m. each night at the HUB Station Auditorium.

The play is based on the Mitford novels, written by New York Times bestselling author, Jan Karon.

Former WBTV lead news anchor Bob Inman wrote the play, which is being directed by Keith Smith, the town’s director of theatre.

Town residents are producing the play, as well as will perform chorus music prior to the start of the shows.

Tickets are $25 and may be obtained by going to the Town of Hudson or HUB Station website and clicking the link to tix.com. Or you can call 828-726-8871.

