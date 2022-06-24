Learning couponing basics to help save at the grocery store Couponer and college student Lauren Farmer was here to help us all save some money.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Going to the grocery store these days means you’re going to spend a lot more than you did a year or even a few months ago.

That’s why a lot of people are turning to coupons.

And getting those coupons isn’t simply clipping them from the newspaper anymore. There are both digital and paper coupons available.

If you’re looking for other ways to find great deals at the grocery, there are Facebook groups, YouTube videos and rebate apps as well.

Couponer and college student Lauren Farmer was here to help us all save some money.

You may also like: Tips on how to date on a budget from a professional dating coach

You can find Lauren on Instagram here: @couponingwithcraylolo

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.