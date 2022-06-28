Charlotte business owner turns pretzels into a passion The QC Morning team got a glimpse of Queen City Crunch and the many flavors they have to offer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Katie Cooper started her pretzel passion at a young age.

However, it was after having time to reflect during the pandemic that she decided to start her own business, Queen City Crunch.

After the pretzels are “crunched up,” they are poured into the tumbler. Then, ingredients are added and mixed together, making sure every part of the pretzel is covered.

After 20 minutes in the oven, out comes a pretzel full of flavor.

Although Queen City Crunch is locally-owned, they ship their items all over the world. From paper skyscrapers to hotels, businesses are using her pretzels as gifts and giving people a taste of Charlotte.

