24 Hours of Booty 24 Hours of Booty Event held in Charlotte for Cancer awareness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dr. Chasse Bailey-Dorton, Chief of Integrative Oncology at Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute joins QC@3 to highlight the 24 Hours of Booty program.

As a 20-year cancer survivor, Dr. Bailey-Dorton understands the importance of programs that 24 Foundation funds through its signature fundraising event, 24 Hours of Booty.

The Levine Cancer Institute offers 13 cancer care locations across the Carolinas. The organization offers cancer support and survivorship programs ranging from integrative oncology and cancer nutrition to navigation.

Participants can walk, ride or volunteer as a way to support the event.

The 24 Hours of Booty event will be held on July 29-30 in Charlotte.

