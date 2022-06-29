Pet safety and the importance of microchipping your pets CMPD Animal Care and Control Microchipping Clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Around the July 4th weekend, CMPD Animal Care and Control see an increase of pets in the shelter. Due to the fireworks and loud noises that the upcoming weekend brings, some pets end up running away from their homes.

Melissa Knicely and Julia Conner of CMPD Animal Care and Control say that it is an ordinance for Mecklenburg County that any animal that comes must get chipped and any lost pet reclaimed by its owner needs to get a chip.

CMPD Animal Care and Control will host a free clinic on July 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at their building on 8315 Byrum Dr. The event includes free microchipping, free rabies shots, and a microchipping checkpoint.

