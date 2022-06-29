A workout with a twist: Charlotte Rumble opens new boxing studio Looking for a different way to work out? The new Charlotte Rumble opens just in time

Gabriela Liz, owner of Charlotte Rumble, and Micah Parker, head trainer at the South End location, joined QC@3 to show us what to expect from a Charlotte Rumble class.

There is no experience needed to join and trainers allow you to go at your own pace.

The workouts are led by some of the most inspired and inspiring instructors in Charlotte and the community Rumble creates and how they aim to help individuals reach their fitness goals, overcome personal adversity, and beyond.

