Keeping your garden and plants safe: Composting during the summer months Composting in Summer Heat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - David Valder with Crown Town Compost joined QC Morning to explain the importance of composting and the best ways to do it.

Mecklenburg County throws away almost 200,000 food wastes. To help preserve soil for gardening, farming and overcrowding landfills, Crown Town Compost is here to help with local composting.

In addition to the summer heat impacting your plants and gardens, it can also impact your compost. Crown Town Compost also provides space if you do not have a compost area in your yard.

