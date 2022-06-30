Learn bonfire safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend With the Independence Day holiday coming up, it's important to remember to be safe around the fire this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pile burning is the no.1 cause for wildfire suppression response, whether land clearing or recreational bonfires.

Wesley Sketo, a Wildfire Mitigation Forester joins QC@3 to discuss bonfire safety during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Sketo recommends having a pressurized water source available and making sure to stay with the fire until it is out and cold.

For fires greater than 100 feet from an occupied dwelling, a free online burn permit should be filed.

