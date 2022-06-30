Learn bonfire safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pile burning is the no.1 cause for wildfire suppression response, whether land clearing or recreational bonfires.
Wesley Sketo, a Wildfire Mitigation Forester joins QC@3 to discuss bonfire safety during the upcoming holiday weekend.
Sketo recommends having a pressurized water source available and making sure to stay with the fire until it is out and cold.
For fires greater than 100 feet from an occupied dwelling, a free online burn permit should be filed.
