Practicing personal wellness by solving puzzles In a world where we're expected to go, go, go all the time, it's important to take some time for yourself.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - With the heat being prevalent this summer, sometimes we just want to stay indoors. QC@3 was joined by Brittny Horne, CEO and Founder of RVL Wellness Co., a small Black-owned puzzle company located here in Charlotte.

Her puzzles are inspired by pieces from Black women artists and range from 48 to 300 pieces.

Whether you’re looking for a mental or wellness break for the day, RVL puzzles inspire a new way of self-care.

RVL Wellness Co. and Brittny Horne offer mental health and self-care tips on their Instagram and Facebook.

