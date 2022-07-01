Going abroad for sweets with Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar The business, launched late in 2021, is currently operating one dessert truck.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - How about these dessert options?!

On Friday, we had a visit from Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar, an international desserts concept based here in the Queen City.

They specialize in Korean Bingsu snow cream, Hungarian chimney cones, Filipino ube cheesecake, Mexican fresas con crema and craft non-alcoholic drinks. However, the menu is constantly changing with seasonal items.

The business, launched late in 2021, is currently operating one dessert truck, but is expanding to a second truck and looking for a retail location.

Co-owner Jay Adams took us inside the food truck to see how these unique sweet treats are made.

