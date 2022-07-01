Meet the Queen City’s first poet laureate

Meet Charlotte's first poet laureate The City of Charlotte named poet Jay Ward the city's inaugural poet laureate in April.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve covered lots of local artists who have worked with Charlotte is Creative, but never any poet laureates.

Mostly because there hasn’t been one. Until now.

In April, the City of Charlotte named Jay Ward the city’s inaugural poet laureate.

Ward has published one book, ‘Sing Me A Lesser Wound,’ and is planning to publish another one titled ‘Composition’ in the near future.

In addition to his writing, Ward also partners with PARA Guide, which supports adaptive athletes, primarily blind/visually impaired individuals, in the pursuit of accessibility, inclusion and equity in running/walking, cycling and swimming — the three disciplines of a triathlon.

To hear more about Ward’s poetry and his work, you can listen to his interview above.

