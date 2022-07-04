Sprucing up regular flip-flops for Independence Day All you need is a pair of flip-flops that you can buy for just a few bucks just about anywhere.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s time for a craft and today we’re sprucing up some regular flip-flops to make them a little more fun for July 4.

All you need is a pair of flip-flops that you can buy for just a few bucks just about anywhere.

You will also need some flower lays. Since it’s July 4, we’re doing red, white and blue lays, but you can do whatever colors you want for summer.

You’re also going to need a hot glue gun.

So, we’ve cut the lays so we can pull the flowers off.

Then you’re going to take your glue gun and put a little dollop of glue, and then attach a flower.

If you want to go a step further, once all of your flowers are on, you can add a little bit of glitter glue to the middle, or a little jewel.

You may also like: Quick and easy tips for doing your makeup while traveling

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.