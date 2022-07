Taking sandwiches up a notch with Hatch Sandwich Bar If you’re in Hickory, Hatch Sandwich Bar is a place you want to try.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We love finding great places to eat around our viewing area.

If you’re in Hickory, Hatch Sandwich Bar is a place you want to try.

Friends Colin Macon and Zack Harkins opened the shop 10 years ago.

They never could have imagined how the community would embrace them.

You may also like: Give blood, get free ice cream: ‘Give a Pint-Get a Pint Blood Drive’ returns

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.