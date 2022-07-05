Keeping up with your 401k: Sorting it out with a financial expert

Keeping up with your 401k: Sorting it all out with a financial professional Keeping up with your 401k

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Shaney Tenny, a financial planner with Spaugh Dameron Tenny here in Charlotte, joined QC Morning to help with 401k concerns.

With the prices in the market down nearly 25%, this is the fourth time in history that stocks and bonds have both been down.

Some tips by Tenny on how how a 401k works:

Tax-deferred: The money you put into a 401k generally is a pretax contribution, meaning you are investing in your retirement.

Employer Matching: Your employer usually matches money in a 401k

Automatic: Money that you put into your 401k happens on an automatic basis

Some important factors to look at are your time between now is reviewing your allocation and looking at your contribution to your 401k, such as increasing the amount you are putting into it.

The ups and downs in the market are regular, for more help with successfully planning your 401k visit the Spaugh Dameron Tenny website.

