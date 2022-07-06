Bojangle's or cake? 'Is it Cake?' contestant joins QC@3 Today in the QC Kitchen, we talked about a new food trend seen on social media and the Netflix show ‘Is it Cake?’

The show is a game show about a trend of making cake that looks like food and everyday items.

Baker Nina Charles is one of the nine bakers on the show and she joined QC@3 with one of her cakes.

The cake she brought was a Bojangle’s meal, to honor National Fried Chicken Day.

Her business, Nina Bakes Cakes, offers a variety of desserts including wedding cakes, tasting boxes, cookies, decorated cakes, cake bouquets, cake bowls and hyper-realistic cakes

