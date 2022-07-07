Get a healthy meal makeover with a plant-based diet QC@3 was joined by Dr. Monique May, a physician and author of “Doc, Fix my Plate!”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve always been told to eat plenty of fresh fruits, veggies and clean food.

Maybe you’ve thought about making some adjustments to your diet but don’t know where to start.

She is well-known for her kitchen skills, has recently launched a meal home delivery service in the Charlotte area, and has created a delicious vegan and gluten-free sweet potato pound cake recipe.

Dr. May speaks on women’s health and wellness, mind resetting, meal planning and power of positivity

