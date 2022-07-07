Get a healthy meal makeover with a plant-based diet

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve always been told to eat plenty of fresh fruits, veggies and clean food.
Maybe you’ve thought about making some adjustments to your diet but don’t know where to start.
QC@3 was joined by Dr. Monique May, a physician and author of “Doc, Fix my Plate!”
She is well-known for her kitchen skills, has recently launched a meal home delivery service in the Charlotte area, and has created a delicious vegan and gluten-free sweet potato pound cake recipe.
Dr. May speaks on women’s health and wellness, mind resetting, meal planning and power of positivity
