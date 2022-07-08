Meeting Charlotte is Creative's new best friend Rosebud Turner has been writing poetry for decades in Charlotte, and is a former CMS teacher.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Our friends at Charlotte is Creative brought a special guest to the QC Life studio this week, by the name of Rosebud Turner.

Rosebud has lived in Charlotte for the past 45 years and has written poems for decades.

Her years of poetry are contained in her newest work, ‘The Other Woman – a Memoir in Poetry from an Enabling Wife, an Adoptive Mother, an Enlightened Friend, and a Resurrected Woman.’

She lost her sight when she reached her late 50s, but that hasn’t stopped her from writing.

Before retiring, Rosebud worked as in English teacher for CMS and ran the ‘Department of Instructional Excellence’ for the district.

