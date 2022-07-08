NFL on CBS host James Brown joins the show The CBS Sports fixture joined the show and commented on several topics, including the Panthers' acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Legendary sportscaster and host of CBS’ NFL pregame show James Brown came into the QC Studio and shared some sports wisdom with us this afternoon.

Brown, who is a three-time Emmy Award-winning sportscaster, special correspondent, producer and author, has hosted a record 10 Super Bowls.

He also serves as a special correspondent for CBS News.

The sports icon discussed NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, the Panthers’ acquisition of quarterback Baker Mayfield and more.

Check out our segment with Brown above to hear the full conversation.

