Tips for protecting your plants from pests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Seeing pests destroy our hard work in a garden can be very discouraging! But before we reach for a pesticide, we need to be thoughtful about its impact

Organic pest control means that we’re mindful to seek ways that are safe for our families and the environment.

We can learn to create healthy, diverse habitats in our gardens that work with the earth’s built-in system of checks and balances. Usually, the best thing to do is to watch and wait, and the plant will fight back. We can also be sure to plant disease and pest-resistant varieties up front.

And we can use organic pest controls when nature needs a little nudge!

Aphids

Many people think they should introduce ladybugs into the garden to control aphids but actually, a non-stinging wasp called a parasitoid wasp is most effective! They lay eggs inside the aphid and the hatching larvae consume the aphid. They will come to your garden on their own but are especially drawn to the Allysum flower which is easily grown from seed in early spring. ( share seed packet prop) An organic product to try on them is horticultural oil ( share product) which is a very refined, lightweight plant-based oil that smothers soft-bodied insects. Be sure not to apply midday as the combo of sun and heat with the oil can burn leaves.

Japanese beetles

Start with hand picking them off into a jar of soapy water with a lid. Leave it in the garden to make this more accessible! I hide mine under some leaves.

More aggressive controls include using an organic product called Bt, which is the abbreviation for a species of bacteria that is toxic to certain insects. Home gardeners can purchase this in a spray formulation. The one formulated especially for Japanese beetles is called very cleverly BeetleJUS!

Squash vine borers

These are some of the most troublesome pests for a summer vegetable garden. They attack the cucurbit family: zucchini and yellow squash, cucumber, melons and pumpkins.

They come in as a moth that lays eggs on the stem, and the hatching larvae consume the stem and hollow it out. Most people don’t realize that pheromone traps work very well against them!

They help you know when the moths are arriving into the garden, and therefore when you need to start removing the eggs manually such as with a piece of tape wrapped around your finger, or with insecticidal soap. This is another organic product to have in your arsenal. You can find recipes for it online to make it at home or purchase a bottle.

Hort soap will only kill the eggs, not the larvae of adults. I personally do not grow many cucurbits anymore.

It’s just so laborsome and disappointing when there are so many other wonderful foolproof crops for our region. I find the flavor is not that much better homegrown than market bought, so I purchase most of my cucurbits. In the past, people would dust their crops with Sevin dust, and that would take care of it, but now we know how harmful that inorganic pesticide can be.

Snails and slugs

Did you know that firefly larva eat snails and slugs when they hatch in the soil? People say we are not seeing as many fireflies, and that may be due to the overuse of lawn grub treatments to get that perfect lawn. It is broad-spectrum meaning it also kills all grubs, including firefly larvae. Fewer fireflies, less magic…but also fewer snails and slugs.

Sluggo is an effective organic product that can be sprinkled in the soil of the garden to kill snails and slugs, but it must be reapplied often.

