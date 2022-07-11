Endangered crocodile species to be held at a North Carolina aquarium

Discovering rare crocodiles in North Carolina This reminds us of the ways that we can all help protect our native American Alligator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A North Carolina aquarium provides care to an endangered crocodile species in their “breeding and release program.”

Crocodiles are definitely not natives of North Carolina, but for a short period of time, this is where some of them will reside.

Elizabeth “Liz” Baird, Director of the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, says the aquarium is providing space for the endangered Orinoco Crocodile species.

Some of the efforts include raising the crocodiles until they are 3 feet long, then returning them to Venezuela to help keep the population from going extinct.

