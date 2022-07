Say woof! How to improve your pet pictures Here are some tips on how to take photos of your furry friends by pet photographer Nicole Begley.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Be honest; if you pull up your camera roll right now, how many pictures do you have of your pet?

It’s probably more than you want to admit!

So, in honor of National All American Pet Photo Day, we’re getting some tips to make those pictures even better by focusing on angle, expression and light.

Pet photographer Nicole Begley has more!

You may also like: Meeting Charlotte is Creative’s new best friend

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.